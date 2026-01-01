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<p>2008 Hyundai Elantra – 2.0L 4CYL FWD<br>Reliable • Fuel-Efficient • Great Condition</p><p>💲 Price: $2600.00 + GST<br>📍 5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary AB T2A 0W3<br>📊 Mileage: 250,099 KM<br>🆔 Stock #: 0617</p><p>Looking for a dependable and affordable daily driver? This 2008 Hyundai Elantra is in great body condition and ready to go — perfect for commuters, students, or anyone who needs a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan without breaking the bank!</p><p>✅ Features:<br>• 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – excellent on fuel<br>• Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br>• Power windows & locks<br>• Cruise control<br>• Air conditioning & heat<br>• CD Player / AM FM Radio<br>• Comfortable, clean interior<br>• Runs and drives great</p><p>✔ Comes With:<br>• Mechanical Fitness Assessment<br>• Insurance Inspection<br>• FREE Carfax Report</p><p>📱 Text: (403) 971-9713<br>📞 Call or Text: (403) 613-2276<br>☎ Office: (403) 248-4881 (8am–5pm)</p><p>JJ Auto Sales & Services<br>5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary AB T2A 0W3<br>Message us now to book your test drive! 🚗</p>

2008 Hyundai Elantra

250,099 KM

Details Description Features

$2,600

+ GST
Make it Yours

2008 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
14418321

2008 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$2,600

+ GST

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Used
250,099KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDU45D28U337682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,099 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Hyundai Elantra – 2.0L 4CYL FWD
Reliable • Fuel-Efficient • Great Condition

💲 Price: $2600.00 + GST
📍 5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary AB T2A 0W3
📊 Mileage: 250,099 KM
🆔 Stock #: 0617

Looking for a dependable and affordable daily driver? This 2008 Hyundai Elantra is in great body condition and ready to go — perfect for commuters, students, or anyone who needs a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan without breaking the bank!

✅ Features:
• 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – excellent on fuel
• Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
• Power windows & locks
• Cruise control
• Air conditioning & heat
• CD Player / AM FM Radio
• Comfortable, clean interior
• Runs and drives great

✔ Comes With:
• Mechanical Fitness Assessment
• Insurance Inspection
• FREE Carfax Report

📱 Text: (403) 971-9713
📞 Call or Text: (403) 613-2276
☎ Office: (403) 248-4881 (8am–5pm)

JJ Auto Sales & Services
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary AB T2A 0W3
Message us now to book your test drive! 🚗

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

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403-248-XXXX

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403-248-4881

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$2,600

+ GST>

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2008 Hyundai Elantra