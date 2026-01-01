$2,600+ GST
2008 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2008 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
$2,600
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 250,099 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Hyundai Elantra – 2.0L 4CYL FWD
Reliable • Fuel-Efficient • Great Condition
💲 Price: $2600.00 + GST
📍 5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary AB T2A 0W3
📊 Mileage: 250,099 KM
🆔 Stock #: 0617
Looking for a dependable and affordable daily driver? This 2008 Hyundai Elantra is in great body condition and ready to go — perfect for commuters, students, or anyone who needs a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan without breaking the bank!
✅ Features:
• 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – excellent on fuel
• Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
• Power windows & locks
• Cruise control
• Air conditioning & heat
• CD Player / AM FM Radio
• Comfortable, clean interior
• Runs and drives great
✔ Comes With:
• Mechanical Fitness Assessment
• Insurance Inspection
• FREE Carfax Report
📱 Text: (403) 971-9713
📞 Call or Text: (403) 613-2276
☎ Office: (403) 248-4881 (8am–5pm)
JJ Auto Sales & Services
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary AB T2A 0W3
Message us now to book your test drive! 🚗
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Interior
Exterior
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Mechanical
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Seating
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