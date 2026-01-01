Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 5.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 33357 <br/>Lot #: 882 <br/>Reserve Price: $4,700 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/> *EXTRA SET OF TIRES IN TRUNK* *PANELS REPAINTED* *AIRBAG LIGHT ON* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2010 Dodge Journey

233,805 KM

Details Description

$4,700

+ GST
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle
14031240

2010 Dodge Journey

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14031240
  2. 14031240
  3. 14031240
  4. 14031240
  5. 14031240
  6. 14031240
  7. 14031240
  8. 14031240
  9. 14031240
  10. 14031240
  11. 14031240
  12. 14031240
  13. 14031240
  14. 14031240
  15. 14031240
  16. 14031240
  17. 14031240
  18. 14031240
  19. 14031240
  20. 14031240
  21. 14031240
  22. 14031240
  23. 14031240
  24. 14031240
  25. 14031240
  26. 14031240
  27. 14031240
  28. 14031240
  29. 14031240
  30. 14031240
  31. 14031240
  32. 14031240
  33. 14031240
  34. 14031240
  35. 14031240
  36. 14031240
  37. 14031240
  38. 14031240
Contact Seller

$4,700

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
233,805KM
VIN 3D4PH6FV4AT265864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33357
  • Mileage 233,805 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 33357
Lot #: 882
Reserve Price: $4,700
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
*EXTRA SET OF TIRES IN TRUNK* *PANELS REPAINTED* *AIRBAG LIGHT ON*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 GMC Acadia SLT-1 417,962 KM $1,900 + GST
Used 2018 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Dodge Charger GT 192,200 KM $9,000 + GST
Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Kia Sorento LX 123,092 KM $9,900 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,700

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2010 Dodge Journey