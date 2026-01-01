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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 23.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 30257 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $17,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * TOW * * BATTERY MISSING * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Nissan Rogue

119,462 KM

Details Description

$17,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle
14035735

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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Contact Seller

$17,000

+ GST

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Used
119,462KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV8LC726474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30257
  • Mileage 119,462 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 30257
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $17,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* TOW * * BATTERY MISSING *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$17,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2020 Nissan Rogue