$17,000+ GST
Make it Yours
2020 Nissan Rogue
SL
2020 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$17,000
+ GST
Actions
Used
119,462KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV8LC726474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30257
- Mileage 119,462 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 30257
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $17,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* TOW * * BATTERY MISSING *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 30257
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $17,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* TOW * * BATTERY MISSING *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$17,000
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2020 Nissan Rogue