Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Focus

254,985 KM

Details Description Features

$5,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,300

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Focus

2010 Ford Focus

4dr Sdn SES

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Focus

4dr Sdn SES

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1685486115
  2. 1685486112
  3. 1685486108
  4. 1685486117
  5. 1685486118
  6. 1685486116
  7. 1685486116
  8. 1685486117
  9. 1685486116
  10. 1685486115
  11. 1685486117
  12. 1685486115
  13. 1685486109
  14. 1685486117
  15. 1685486118
  16. 1685486116
  17. 1685486113
  18. 1685486118
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,300

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
254,985KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10008168
  • Stock #: 0410
  • VIN: 1FAHP3GN1AW100744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 254,985 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 FORD FOCUS SES 2.0L 4cyl. FWD  254,985 KM$5300.00+gstStock # 0410ACTIVE STATUS NEW: BRAKE PADS & ROTORS - FRT, STABILIZER BAR LINKS - FRT FEATURES: SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, SIRIUS XM, AUX, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2cpopQO8Zoz%2FFzllduRFJJd5Bh5Xk7lZWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2006 Toyota Corolla CE
 246,888 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac G5 4dr ...
 216,483 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Spark...
 157,714 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory