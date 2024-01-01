$11,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
S HEATED SEATS CRUZE CONTROL
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
143,580KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3E28EL335303
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 143,580 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 FORD FOCUS S WITH 143,580 KMS, HEATED SEATS, USB/AUX CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, CRUZE CONTROL AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,AM...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
Call Dealer
403-291-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Ford Focus