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2010 Subaru Forester

106,117 KM

Details Features

$15,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2010 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14372116

2010 Subaru Forester

X Limited

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ GST

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Used
106,117KM
Fair Condition
VIN JF2SH6DC6AH763685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,117 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Interior

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

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403-437-XXXX

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403-437-6026

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$15,900

+ GST>

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2010 Subaru Forester