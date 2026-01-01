$15,900+ GST
Make it Yours
2010 Subaru Forester
X Limited
2010 Subaru Forester
X Limited
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,900
+ GST
Actions
Used
106,117KM
Fair Condition
VIN JF2SH6DC6AH763685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,117 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Interior
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
Call Dealer
403-437-XXXX(click to show)
$15,900
+ GST>
Fagan Family Automotive
403-437-6026
2010 Subaru Forester