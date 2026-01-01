$8,987.98+ GST
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2011 Ford Fusion
| SPORT | AWD | LEATHER
2011 Ford Fusion
| SPORT | AWD | LEATHER
Location
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015
$8,987.98
+ GST
Actions
Used
175,344KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FAHP0DC7BR163126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 175,344 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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GT Motor Sports Calgary
Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Call Dealer
403-402-XXXX(click to show)
$8,987.98
+ GST>
GT Motor Sports Calgary
403-402-2015
2011 Ford Fusion