$26,988+ GST
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015
Certified
$26,988
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,610 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 GMC Sierra SLT feels confident, comfortable, and ready for whatever the day brings, making every trip something to look forward to. It's the kind of truck that turns everyday errands into enjoyable drives and leaves you smiling every time you walk back to it.
All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)
Open 7 days: Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri–Sat 10–6, Sun 10–3
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (Plus aftermarket, GST, and costs/charges associated with financing)
Vehicle Features
Packages
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Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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GT Motor Sports Calgary
Calgary
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403-402-2015