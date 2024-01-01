$17,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Toyota Sienna
5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD
2011 Toyota Sienna
5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
177,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDXK3DC6BS070911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 177,150 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Contact us to book this vehicle for a test drive!
Located at the Car Clinic Auto Sales and Services
#130, 1122 40Ave NE T2E5T8
403-455-1534
AMVIC LICENSED BUSINESS
TRADES/FINANCING AVAILABLE
STOCK#70911
NO HIDDEN FEES. PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE GST!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Car Clinic
2016 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 148,250 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT 120,900 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Pilot 4WD 4DR LX 167,450 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Email Car Clinic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
Call Dealer
403-455-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
Car Clinic
403-455-1534
2011 Toyota Sienna