$16,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 BMW X5
X5 5.0 - LOW KMS - HEADS UP DISPLAY -MASSAGE SEATS
2012 BMW X5
X5 5.0 - LOW KMS - HEADS UP DISPLAY -MASSAGE SEATS
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,952KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXZV8C56CL425903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,952 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 BMW X5 5.0 - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - HEADS UP DISPLAY - MASSAGE SEATS - AUTO SOFT CLOSE DOORS - AUTO HOLD BRAKE - PANORAMIC ROOF - 360 CAMERA - BACK UP CAMERA - REAR HEATED SEATS - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - PUSH START - KEYLESS ENTRY & MUCH MORE!!
PRICE: $ 16,997 + TAX & LICENSING
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Crossroads Motors
2018 Honda Civic SE NAVI APPLE CARPLAY BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS 152,746 KM $19,997 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 RAPTOR-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-PANO MOONROOF 166,398 KM $49,997 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr GT 7 PASSENGER LEATHER SEATS HEATED SEATS 155,735 KM $15,997 + tax & lic
Email Crossroads Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
Call Dealer
403-804-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,997
+ taxes & licensing
Crossroads Motors
403-804-6179
2012 BMW X5