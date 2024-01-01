Menu
<p>2012 BMW X5 5.0 - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - HEADS UP DISPLAY - MASSAGE SEATS - AUTO SOFT CLOSE DOORS - AUTO HOLD BRAKE - PANORAMIC ROOF - 360 CAMERA - BACK UP CAMERA - REAR HEATED SEATS - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - PUSH START - KEYLESS ENTRY & MUCH MORE!! </p><p>PRICE: $ 16,997 + TAX & LICENSING</p><p> </p>

2012 BMW X5

151,952 KM

Details

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW X5

X5 5.0 - LOW KMS - HEADS UP DISPLAY -MASSAGE SEATS

2012 BMW X5

X5 5.0 - LOW KMS - HEADS UP DISPLAY -MASSAGE SEATS

Location

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,952KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXZV8C56CL425903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,952 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 BMW X5 5.0 - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - HEADS UP DISPLAY - MASSAGE SEATS - AUTO SOFT CLOSE DOORS - AUTO HOLD BRAKE - PANORAMIC ROOF - 360 CAMERA - BACK UP CAMERA - REAR HEATED SEATS - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - PUSH START - KEYLESS ENTRY & MUCH MORE!! 

PRICE: $ 16,997 + TAX & LICENSING

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

