$13,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4dr Overland
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4dr Overland
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,432 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
The 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the 5.7L V8 engine is a midsize SUV that offers a good balance of off-road capability, comfort, and performance. Here are some key specifications for the 5.7L V8 engine in the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee:
Engine Specs:
- Type: 5.7L V8
- Horsepower: 360 hp
- Torque: 390 lb-ft
- Cylinder Configuration: V8
- Valvetrain: Variable Valve Timing (VVT)
Transmission:
- The 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the 5.7L V8 engine typically comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission.
Performance:
- The 5.7L V8 engine provides strong acceleration and towing capabilities. It's suitable for those who need extra power for towing trailers or engaging in more demanding driving conditions.
Off-Road Capability:
- The Jeep Grand Cherokee is known for its off-road capabilities, and the 2012 model with the 5.7L V8 engine is no exception. It may come equipped with Jeep's Quadra-Trac II or Quadra-Drive II 4WD systems, providing excellent traction in various off-road conditions.
Interior and Features:
- The interior of the 2012 Grand Cherokee is well-appointed, with comfortable seating and a user-friendly infotainment system. Depending on the trim level, features may include leather upholstery, a premium sound system, navigation, and various safety features.
Safety:
- Standard safety features may include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and active front head restraints. Advanced safety features might be available in higher trim levels.
As with any vehicle, it's important to consider the specific maintenance and service history of the individual car you're interested in. Regular maintenance is crucial for keeping the vehicle in good condition, and it's a good idea to check for any recalls or common issues associated with the specific model year.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666