2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

212,432 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Overland

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Overland

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

212,432KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFCT6CC292155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,432 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the 5.7L V8 engine is a midsize SUV that offers a good balance of off-road capability, comfort, and performance. Here are some key specifications for the 5.7L V8 engine in the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee:

Engine Specs:

  • Type: 5.7L V8
  • Horsepower: 360 hp
  • Torque: 390 lb-ft
  • Cylinder Configuration: V8
  • Valvetrain: Variable Valve Timing (VVT)

Transmission:

  • The 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the 5.7L V8 engine typically comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Performance:

  • The 5.7L V8 engine provides strong acceleration and towing capabilities. It's suitable for those who need extra power for towing trailers or engaging in more demanding driving conditions.

Off-Road Capability:

  • The Jeep Grand Cherokee is known for its off-road capabilities, and the 2012 model with the 5.7L V8 engine is no exception. It may come equipped with Jeep's Quadra-Trac II or Quadra-Drive II 4WD systems, providing excellent traction in various off-road conditions.

Interior and Features:

  • The interior of the 2012 Grand Cherokee is well-appointed, with comfortable seating and a user-friendly infotainment system. Depending on the trim level, features may include leather upholstery, a premium sound system, navigation, and various safety features.

Safety:

  • Standard safety features may include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and active front head restraints. Advanced safety features might be available in higher trim levels.

As with any vehicle, it's important to consider the specific maintenance and service history of the individual car you're interested in. Regular maintenance is crucial for keeping the vehicle in good condition, and it's a good idea to check for any recalls or common issues associated with the specific model year.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee