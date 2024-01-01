$23,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr EX-L w/Navi
2016 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr EX-L w/Navi
Certified + E-Tested
$23,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of versatility, comfort, and sophistication with the 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L. This premium SUV redefines the driving experience, offering ample space, advanced features, and refined styling to enhance every adventure.
Powered by a responsive and efficient engine, the Honda Pilot EX-L delivers dynamic performance while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency. Its smooth handling and precise steering make every drive a pleasure, whether navigating city streets or embarking on long road trips.
Distinguished by its sleek and modern exterior design, the Pilot EX-L exudes sophistication and presence on the road. From its bold grille to its aerodynamic profile, every detail is crafted with precision and style.
Step inside the spacious and luxurious cabin, where comfort meets convenience. Premium materials, ergonomic design, and advanced technology features create a welcoming environment for driver and passengers alike. With available leather-trimmed seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a touchscreen infotainment system, the Pilot EX-L offers a first-class driving experience.
Safety is paramount, and the Pilot EX-L is equipped with Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies to provide peace of mind on every journey. From adaptive cruise control to lane-keeping assist, Honda prioritizes your safety and security.
Whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a family vacation, the 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L is your ultimate companion, ready to elevate your journey with comfort, style, and versatility. Discover the joy of driving with the Pilot EX-L today.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
