Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,850 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee equipped with the 5.7L V8 engine is a powerful and capable SUV known for its performance, towing capability, and luxurious features. Here's an overview of its key features and specifications:
- Engine: The 5.7L V8 engine in the 2012 Grand Cherokee produces around 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission, providing smooth and responsive power delivery.
- Performance: With the V8 engine, the Grand Cherokee offers impressive acceleration and passing power. It's well-suited for highway driving and off-road adventures alike, thanks to its robust performance.
- Towing Capacity: The 5.7L V8-equipped Grand Cherokee typically has a towing capacity of up to 7,200 pounds when properly equipped, making it suitable for towing trailers, boats, or other recreational vehicles.
- Four-Wheel Drive: Many models of the 2012 Grand Cherokee come with Jeep's advanced four-wheel-drive systems, providing excellent traction and off-road capability in various conditions. These systems often include selectable drive modes for different terrains, such as snow, sand, mud, or rock.
- Interior: The Grand Cherokee's interior is spacious and well-appointed, offering comfortable seating for up to five passengers. Depending on the trim level, features may include leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a premium audio system.
- Technology: The 2012 Grand Cherokee may come equipped with various technology features, such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a premium sound system.
- Safety: Standard safety features on the 2012 Grand Cherokee often include antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and active front head restraints. Advanced safety features may be available on higher trim levels or as part of optional packages.
- Off-Road Capability: The Grand Cherokee is renowned for its off-road prowess, with available features like adjustable air suspension, hill descent control, and Jeep's Trail Rated badge, indicating its ability to tackle challenging off-road trails.
Overall, the 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the 5.7L V8 engine offers a compelling combination of performance, luxury, and off-road capability, making it a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts seeking a versatile and capable vehicle.
