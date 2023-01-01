Menu
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

139,639 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

$18,988
$18,988

$18,988

Auto House

403-291-0891

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$18,988

$18,988

139,639KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9562135
  • Stock #: 159837
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCT3CC159837

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 139,639 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND WITH 139639 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, SPORT MODE, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS W/EDGE WELTING,P265/50R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD),6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION,5.7L VVT V8 HEMI MDS ENGINE -inc: 220-amp alternator 230mm rear axle 3.45 rear axle ratio HD 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes dua...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

