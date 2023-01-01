$18,988+ tax & licensing
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
OVERLAND NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA PANO SUNROOF
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
139,639KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9562135
- Stock #: 159837
- VIN: 1C4RJFCT3CC159837
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 139,639 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND WITH 139639 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, SPORT MODE, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS W/EDGE WELTING,P265/50R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD),6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION,5.7L VVT V8 HEMI MDS ENGINE -inc: 220-amp alternator 230mm rear axle 3.45 rear axle ratio HD 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes dua...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7