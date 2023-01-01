Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

231,566 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD/Limited/NAVIGATION/LEATHER/CAR STARTER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD/Limited/NAVIGATION/LEATHER/CAR STARTER

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

  1. 9713308
  2. 9713308
  3. 9713308
  4. 9713308
  5. 9713308
  6. 9713308
  7. 9713308
  8. 9713308
  9. 9713308
  10. 9713308
  11. 9713308
  12. 9713308
  13. 9713308
  14. 9713308
  15. 9713308
  16. 9713308
  17. 9713308
  18. 9713308
  19. 9713308
  20. 9713308
  21. 9713308
  22. 9713308
  23. 9713308
  24. 9713308
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
231,566KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9713308
  • Stock #: 28324
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG6HC828324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28324
  • Mileage 231,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2017 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED 4X4 (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 12 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales

2016 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 69,461 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 231,566 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2009 Infiniti FX35 A...
 153,230 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

Call Dealer

403-261-XXXX

(click to show)

403-261-5892

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory