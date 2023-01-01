2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$21,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 1 , 5 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9713308

9713308 Stock #: 28324

28324 VIN: 1C4RJFBG6HC828324

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 28324

Mileage 231,566 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Additional Features Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.