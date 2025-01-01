Menu
<p>Looking for a luxurious and powerful SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Look no further than this stunning 2013 BMW X5 50i, now available at Car Zone! This all-wheel-drive powerhouse is ready to elevate your driving experience with its sleek grey exterior and sophisticated black interior. With a robust 4.4L V8 Turbo engine under the hood, this X5 delivers exhilarating performance while providing the comfort and space you need for daily commutes or weekend getaways. This SUV has been meticulously maintained and is ready to impress.</p><p>This 2013 BMW X5 is packed with features designed for both performance and convenience. Imagine yourself commanding the road with the confidence of all-wheel drive, especially when the weather turns unpredictable. The automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, making every drive effortless. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or those who enjoy an active lifestyle. This X5 combines performance, style, and practicality into one impressive package.</p><p>Here are a few reasons why this 2013 BMW X5 50i stands out:</p><ul><li><strong>Heart-Pounding Power:</strong> The 4.4L V8 Turbo engine offers exhilarating acceleration.</li><li><strong>All-Weather Confidence:</strong> The all-wheel drive system gives you superior grip in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Comfort:</strong> The black interior creates a sophisticated and inviting cabin.</li><li><strong>Spacious Versatility:</strong> The SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Smooth Shifting:</strong> The automatic transmission allows for a pleasurable driving experience.</li></ul><p> </p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.calgary.ca/finance>APPLY NOW</a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/><strong>CARZONECALGARY</strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </p>

2013 BMW X5

161,672 KM

$17,990

+ GST
2013 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 50i

13327676

2013 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 50i

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$17,990

+ GST

161,672KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 161,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

2013 BMW X5