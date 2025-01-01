$17,990+ GST
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 161,672 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and powerful SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Look no further than this stunning 2013 BMW X5 50i, now available at Car Zone! This all-wheel-drive powerhouse is ready to elevate your driving experience with its sleek grey exterior and sophisticated black interior. With a robust 4.4L V8 Turbo engine under the hood, this X5 delivers exhilarating performance while providing the comfort and space you need for daily commutes or weekend getaways. This SUV has been meticulously maintained and is ready to impress.
This 2013 BMW X5 is packed with features designed for both performance and convenience. Imagine yourself commanding the road with the confidence of all-wheel drive, especially when the weather turns unpredictable. The automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, making every drive effortless. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or those who enjoy an active lifestyle. This X5 combines performance, style, and practicality into one impressive package.
Here are a few reasons why this 2013 BMW X5 50i stands out:
- Heart-Pounding Power: The 4.4L V8 Turbo engine offers exhilarating acceleration.
- All-Weather Confidence: The all-wheel drive system gives you superior grip in all conditions.
- Luxurious Comfort: The black interior creates a sophisticated and inviting cabin.
- Spacious Versatility: The SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Smooth Shifting: The automatic transmission allows for a pleasurable driving experience.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals. AMVIC licensed dealer.
