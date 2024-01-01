Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>OPTIONS: Pano Sunroof, Leather, AWD (4matic), Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Navigation, Automatic, Power Folding side mirrors, Memory Seats, Power adjustable Steering wheel, All weather mats and Much Much More!!</p><p>2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350---an epitome of luxury and performance. Conquer the roads with confidence and versatility thanks to the all-wheel-drive system, ensuring stability and control in diverse driving conditions. Embrace the open sky with the sunroof, adding a touch of elegance to your journeys. Indulge in the ultimate comfort with heated leather seats, creating a plush and inviting interior. The C 350 effortlessly blends style and sophistication, offering a driving experience that transcends the ordinary. Explore the perfect fusion of luxury and performance at our dealership and discover the exceptional features of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 AWD.</p><p>*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***</p><p>APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA</p><p>INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS<br /><br />All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. </p><p> </p><p>FAST APPROVALS </p>

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

128,764 KM

Details Description Features

$18,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

  1. 1708383504
  2. 1708383507
  3. 1708383511
  4. 1708383514
  5. 1708383516
  6. 1708383519
  7. 1708383522
  8. 1708383525
  9. 1708383528
  10. 1708383530
  11. 1708383533
  12. 1708383536
  13. 1708383539
  14. 1708383542
  15. 1708383545
  16. 1708383548
  17. 1708383550
  18. 1708383553
  19. 1708383555
  20. 1708383558
  21. 1708383560
  22. 1708383563
  23. 1708383565
  24. 1708383568
  25. 1708383570
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
128,764KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8JB1DA750556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CM750556
  • Mileage 128,764 KM

Vehicle Description

OPTIONS: Pano Sunroof, Leather, AWD (4matic), Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Navigation, Automatic, Power Folding side mirrors, Memory Seats, Power adjustable Steering wheel, All weather mats and Much Much More!!

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350---an epitome of luxury and performance. Conquer the roads with confidence and versatility thanks to the all-wheel-drive system, ensuring stability and control in diverse driving conditions. Embrace the open sky with the sunroof, adding a touch of elegance to your journeys. Indulge in the ultimate comfort with heated leather seats, creating a plush and inviting interior. The C 350 effortlessly blends style and sophistication, offering a driving experience that transcends the ordinary. Explore the perfect fusion of luxury and performance at our dealership and discover the exceptional features of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 AWD.

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC 128,764 KM $18,997 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport-DEALER SERVICED-BACK UP CAM-BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport-DEALER SERVICED-BACK UP CAM-BLUETOOTH 97,087 KM $17,997 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee NORTH-4WD-BACK UP CAM-PANO ROOF-HEATED SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Jeep Cherokee NORTH-4WD-BACK UP CAM-PANO ROOF-HEATED SEATS 123,181 KM $18,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

Call Dealer

403-804-XXXX

(click to show)

403-804-6179

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class