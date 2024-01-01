$18,997+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC
Location
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
403-804-6179
Certified
$18,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CM750556
- Mileage 128,764 KM
Vehicle Description
OPTIONS: Pano Sunroof, Leather, AWD (4matic), Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Navigation, Automatic, Power Folding side mirrors, Memory Seats, Power adjustable Steering wheel, All weather mats and Much Much More!!
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350---an epitome of luxury and performance. Conquer the roads with confidence and versatility thanks to the all-wheel-drive system, ensuring stability and control in diverse driving conditions. Embrace the open sky with the sunroof, adding a touch of elegance to your journeys. Indulge in the ultimate comfort with heated leather seats, creating a plush and inviting interior. The C 350 effortlessly blends style and sophistication, offering a driving experience that transcends the ordinary. Explore the perfect fusion of luxury and performance at our dealership and discover the exceptional features of the 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 AWD.
