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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday August 5.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 48210 <br/>Lot #: 1047 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,850 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/> *RUNS ROUGH* **DRIVER DOOR HANDLE IS INOPERABLE FROM INSIDE** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300

229,531 KM

Details Description

$5,850

+ GST
Make it Yours

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300

Watch This Vehicle
14535162

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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Contact Seller

$5,850

+ GST

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Used
229,531KM
VIN WDDGF8ABXDG120189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 48210
  • Mileage 229,531 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday August 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48210
Lot #: 1047
Reserve Price: $5,850
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
*RUNS ROUGH* **DRIVER DOOR HANDLE IS INOPERABLE FROM INSIDE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$5,850

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300