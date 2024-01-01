Menu
*Re-certified Vehicle*

Carfax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WL5WERNBleurP4DflNuuO29wHrO%2Bb4vO

2013 Scion FR-S

149,529 KM

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
2013 Scion FR-S

2013 Scion FR-S

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

149,529KM
Used
VIN JF1ZNAA14D2720309

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 149,529 KM

*Re-certified Vehicle* Carfax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WL5WERNBleurP4DflNuuO29wHrO%2Bb4vO

Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Rear Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,AM/FM S...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2013 Scion FR-S