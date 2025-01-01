$18,990+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 019196
- Mileage 156,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience premium German engineering with this 2014 Audi Q7 Technik – a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and versatility. Powered by a 3.0L TFSI V6 engine, this full-size SUV delivers smooth acceleration and confident driving dynamics, making it an ideal choice for families and professionals alike.
Top Selling Features:
3.0L Supercharged V6 Engine – Robust 280 hp with Quattro® all-wheel drive for year-round confidence
Technik Package – Top-tier trim with advanced technology & premium upgrades
Panoramic Sunroof – Let in the light and air for an open, spacious feel
Adaptive Air Suspension – Adjustable ride height for enhanced comfort and control
Navigation System – Intuitive MMI interface with voice control
BOSE® Surround Sound – Crystal-clear audio for an immersive experience
Leather Interior – Heated front & rear seats with power memory settings
Tri-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for driver and passengers
Power Tailgate & Keyless Entry – Convenience at your fingertips
Third-Row Seating – Room for 7 passengers with flexible cargo space
With its sleek design, exceptional build quality, and fully loaded features, this 2014 Audi Q7 Technik is ready for its next discerning owner.
