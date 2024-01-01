Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

130,645 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4WD | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,645KM
VIN 3GCUKREC4EG548654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,645 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Airbags
Rear child security locks

Interior

Tachometer
antenna
Driver Information Centre
head restraints

Mechanical

4-wheel drive
GVWR

Convenience

engine temperature

Exterior

Dual cargo area lamps
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) audio speakers

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
SUNSHADES
Chrome
Oil pressure
battery
bumpers
door handles
fuel level
transfer case
alternator
POWER OUTLETS
BLACK
DEEP TINT
brakes
Front
Assist handle
Instrumentation
WINDOWS
rear tailgate
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
manual day/night
3.42 ratio
4-wheel disc
Axle
heavy-duty
outside spare
Tire Carrier
Lights
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system
adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
windshield and side window
Mirror
rack and pinion
(folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
12V DC
4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization
Cooling
EZ lift and lower
Frame
Lock control
Rear 60/40 folding bench
Tailgate
Tailgate and box rail protection cap
Wheelhouse liners
aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
cab mounted
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
electric power steering (EPS) assist
electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
express down on all other windows
external engine oil
front/rear passengers
fully-boxed
heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps
hydroformed front section
inside rear-view
key activated
power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down
pulse washers
stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance
top
voltage
warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger
and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing System
seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger
150 amp
2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat
6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer
chrome with cornersteps
maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory pwr
tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
winch-type
halogen reflector
3221 kg (7100 lbs) (REQ: LV3 Engine)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500