2014 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT S
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
127,044KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP0EL628317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,044 KM
Vehicle Description
Contact us to book this vehicle for a test drive!
AMVIC LICENSED BUSINESS
TRADES/FINANCING AVAILABLE
STOCK#628317
NO HIDDEN FEES. PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE GST!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
