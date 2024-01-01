Menu
Contact us to book this vehicle for a test drive!   Located at the Car Clinic Auto Sales and Services #130, 1122 40Ave NE T2E5T8 403-455-1534  AMVIC LICENSED BUSINESS TRADES/FINANCING AVAILABLE STOCK#628317  NO HIDDEN FEES. PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE GST! PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE GST!</span></h3>

2014 Nissan Sentra

127,044 KM

Details Description Features

$13,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN CVT S

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,200

+ taxes & licensing

127,044KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP0EL628317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact us to book this vehicle for a test drive!

 

Located at the Car Clinic Auto Sales and Services

#130, 1122 40Ave NE T2E5T8

403-455-1534

AMVIC LICENSED BUSINESS

TRADES/FINANCING AVAILABLE

STOCK#628317

 

NO HIDDEN FEES. PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE GST!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

$13,200

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

2014 Nissan Sentra