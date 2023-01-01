$26,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-804-6179
2014 Toyota Sienna
SE-8 Seats-Power Sliding Doors-Sunroof-Back up Cam
Location
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
403-804-6179
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10553532
- Stock #: CM441919
- VIN: 5TDXK3DC9ES441919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # CM441919
- Mileage 155,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Traded In! 2014 Toyota Sienna Special Edition with low km! Only 155,750km.
Options Include: 8-Passenger seating, Sunroof, 2 Sets of tires (winters+all seasons), Back up Camera, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Power Trunk Lift Gate, Hitch, Hood deflector, and so much more!!
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-969-4098.
FAST APPROVALS
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.