2014 Toyota Sienna

155,750 KM

Details Description Features

$26,997

+ tax & licensing
$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

2014 Toyota Sienna

2014 Toyota Sienna

SE-8 Seats-Power Sliding Doors-Sunroof-Back up Cam

2014 Toyota Sienna

SE-8 Seats-Power Sliding Doors-Sunroof-Back up Cam

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

155,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553532
  • Stock #: CM441919
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC9ES441919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # CM441919
  • Mileage 155,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Traded In! 2014 Toyota Sienna Special Edition with low km! Only 155,750km.

Options Include: 8-Passenger seating, Sunroof, 2 Sets of tires (winters+all seasons), Back up Camera, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Power Trunk Lift Gate, Hitch, Hood deflector, and so much more!! 

 

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-969-4098. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

