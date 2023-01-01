Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,059 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 7 PASSENGERS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 7 PASSENGERS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 9979286
  2. 9979286
  3. 9979286
  4. 9979286
  5. 9979286
  6. 9979286
  7. 9979286
  8. 9979286
  9. 9979286
  10. 9979286
  11. 9979286
  12. 9979286
  13. 9979286
  14. 9979286
  15. 9979286
  16. 9979286
Contact Seller

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,059KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9979286
  • Stock #: 639790
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR639790

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 141,059 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CANADA VALUE PACKAGE WITH 141059 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, ECON MODE, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD),ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT,QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E SE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FlexFuel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE 3 Zone Manual Control Front & Rear A/C 6 Speakers Body Color Bodyside Moldin...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2007 Mazda CX-7 GS A...
 306,329 KM
$5,488 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 141,059 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 172,665 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory