$23,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Renegade
North
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
125,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACCJBBT1FPB40140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 10667
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-XXXX
