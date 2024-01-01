Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Renegade

125,000 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Renegade

North

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Renegade

North

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11100851
  2. 11100851
  3. 11100851
  4. 11100851
  5. 11100851
  6. 11100851
  7. 11100851
  8. 11100851
  9. 11100851
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
125,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACCJBBT1FPB40140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10667
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2015 Jeep Renegade North for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Jeep Renegade North 125,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 124,495 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit Connect XL for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Ford Transit Connect XL 85,299 KM $38,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Renegade