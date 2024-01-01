Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

87,032 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11224508
  2. 11224508
  3. 11224508
  4. 11224508
  5. 11224508
  6. 11224508
  7. 11224508
  8. 11224508
  9. 11224508
  10. 11224508
  11. 11224508
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT7LS110278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,032 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 70,140 KM $56,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Ford Edge Titanium 92,645 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Honda Civic LX 16,899 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic