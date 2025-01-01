Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=199 data-end=324><strong data-start=199 data-end=245>2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury, </strong><strong data-start=248 data-end=322>Well-Maintained</strong></p><p data-start=199 data-end=324>Elevate your driving experience with this 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury, the top trim level that combines British sophistication, advanced technology, and legendary Land Rover capability. With over 20 documented Jaguar Land Rover dealership service records, this SUV has been exceptionally cared for and stands out as a premium pre-owned option.</p><p data-start=696 data-end=725><strong data-start=698 data-end=723>Top Selling Features:</strong></p><p data-start=696 data-end=725><strong data-start=728 data-end=754>Proven Service History</strong> – 20+ Jaguar Land Rover dealership service records for peace of mind.</p><p data-start=696 data-end=725><strong data-start=829 data-end=851>HSE Luxury Package</strong> – Premium leather seating, heated front and rear seats, power-adjustable memory seats.</p><p data-start=696 data-end=725><strong data-start=943 data-end=964>Panoramic Sunroof</strong> – Bringing extra light and luxury to every drive.</p><p data-start=696 data-end=725><strong data-start=1019 data-end=1042>Advanced Technology</strong> – Navigation system, Meridian premium surround sound, Bluetooth, and push-button start.</p><p data-start=696 data-end=725><strong data-start=1135 data-end=1155>Safety & Control</strong> – All-Wheel Drive, Land Rover Terrain Response system, rearview camera, and parking sensors.</p><p data-start=696 data-end=725><strong data-start=1253 data-end=1268>Versatility</strong> – Spacious interior with flexible seating and cargo space, ideal for family or adventure.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1362 data-end=1574>This Discovery Sport HSE Luxury delivers the perfect balance of<strong> </strong>luxury, utility, and confidence. Whether you’re commuting in the city or exploring the great outdoors, it’s designed to perform with elegance.</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

145,300 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE LUXURY | Well Maintained

Watch This Vehicle
12931157

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE LUXURY | Well Maintained

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1756916791830
  2. 1756916792296
  3. 1756916792778
  4. 1756916793233
  5. 1756916793643
  6. 1756916794088
  7. 1756916794512
  8. 1756916794916
  9. 1756916795355
  10. 1756916795799
  11. 1756916796251
  12. 1756916796696
  13. 1756916797173
  14. 1756916797589
  15. 1756916798001
  16. 1756916798420
  17. 1756916798822
  18. 1756916799278
  19. 1756916799777
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,300KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury, Well-Maintained

Elevate your driving experience with this 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury, the top trim level that combines British sophistication, advanced technology, and legendary Land Rover capability. With over 20 documented Jaguar Land Rover dealership service records, this SUV has been exceptionally cared for and stands out as a premium pre-owned option.

Top Selling Features:

Proven Service History – 20+ Jaguar Land Rover dealership service records for peace of mind.

HSE Luxury Package – Premium leather seating, heated front and rear seats, power-adjustable memory seats.

Panoramic Sunroof – Bringing extra light and luxury to every drive.

Advanced Technology – Navigation system, Meridian premium surround sound, Bluetooth, and push-button start.

Safety & Control – All-Wheel Drive, Land Rover Terrain Response system, rearview camera, and parking sensors.

Versatility – Spacious interior with flexible seating and cargo space, ideal for family or adventure.

 

This Discovery Sport HSE Luxury delivers the perfect balance of luxury, utility, and confidence. Whether you’re commuting in the city or exploring the great outdoors, it’s designed to perform with elegance.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Lip Spoiler
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2016 Audi A7 AWD 3.0T Technik S-Line | One Owner for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Audi A7 AWD 3.0T Technik S-Line | One Owner 139,188 KM $26,990 + GST
Used 2002 Kawasaki Other ZZ-R1200 | ZX1200C | Clean & Ready to Ride! for sale in Calgary, AB
2002 Kawasaki Other ZZ-R1200 | ZX1200C | Clean & Ready to Ride! 41,344 KM $6,990 + GST
Used 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North AWD | Clean Carfax for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North AWD | Clean Carfax 174,237 KM $25,990 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport