$19,990+ GST
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport
HSE LUXURY | Well Maintained
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury, Well-Maintained
Elevate your driving experience with this 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury, the top trim level that combines British sophistication, advanced technology, and legendary Land Rover capability. With over 20 documented Jaguar Land Rover dealership service records, this SUV has been exceptionally cared for and stands out as a premium pre-owned option.
Top Selling Features:
Proven Service History – 20+ Jaguar Land Rover dealership service records for peace of mind.
HSE Luxury Package – Premium leather seating, heated front and rear seats, power-adjustable memory seats.
Panoramic Sunroof – Bringing extra light and luxury to every drive.
Advanced Technology – Navigation system, Meridian premium surround sound, Bluetooth, and push-button start.
Safety & Control – All-Wheel Drive, Land Rover Terrain Response system, rearview camera, and parking sensors.
Versatility – Spacious interior with flexible seating and cargo space, ideal for family or adventure.
This Discovery Sport HSE Luxury delivers the perfect balance of luxury, utility, and confidence. Whether you’re commuting in the city or exploring the great outdoors, it’s designed to perform with elegance.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
