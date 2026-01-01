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<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything Canadian roads throw at it? Car Zone is thrilled to present this stunning <strong>2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD</strong> in a sleek black exterior with a sophisticated black interior. This isnt just any SUV; its a capable and comfortable companion for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. Powered by an efficient yet peppy 1.5L I4 Turbo engine and featuring Fords renowned All-Wheel Drive system, this Escape is built to conquer diverse weather conditions and challenging terrains with confidence.</p><p>Step inside and experience the premium feel of the SEL trim, designed with both driver and passengers in mind. The spacious cabin offers ample room for everyone, while the practical four-door design ensures easy access for loading cargo or helping passengers in and out. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out of town, this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD offers a smooth, responsive, and enjoyable driving experience, making every journey a pleasure. Come on down to Car Zone and discover how this fantastic SUV can elevate your driving life.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and unpredictable terrain with confidence. This system actively monitors and distributes power to the wheels that need it most, providing superior traction and stability in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Turbocharged 1.5L EcoBoost Engine:</strong> Experience a potent blend of responsive power and impressive fuel efficiency. The turbocharger delivers exhilarating acceleration when you need it, while keeping your fuel costs in check.</li><li><strong>SEL Premium Trim:</strong> Indulge in a more refined driving experience. The SEL trim often includes upgraded interior materials, enhanced comfort features, and a more sophisticated overall feel, making every drive a pleasure.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy the perfect balance of maneuverability and practicality. This versatile design offers excellent cargo space for all your gear, along with a comfortable ride height for superior visibility.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior and Interior:</strong> Turn heads with a timeless and elegant look. The classic black on black combination exudes a premium and sophisticated aesthetic thats always in style, both inside and out.</li></ul><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </p>

2020 Ford Escape

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ GST
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

SEL | Eco Boost | AWD

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14418363.822361677?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31016.645&bid=31016

2020 Ford Escape

SEL | Eco Boost | AWD

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ GST

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Used
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Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything Canadian roads throw at it? Car Zone is thrilled to present this stunning 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD in a sleek black exterior with a sophisticated black interior. This isn't just any SUV; it's a capable and comfortable companion for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. Powered by an efficient yet peppy 1.5L I4 Turbo engine and featuring Ford's renowned All-Wheel Drive system, this Escape is built to conquer diverse weather conditions and challenging terrains with confidence.

Step inside and experience the premium feel of the SEL trim, designed with both driver and passengers in mind. The spacious cabin offers ample room for everyone, while the practical four-door design ensures easy access for loading cargo or helping passengers in and out. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out of town, this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD offers a smooth, responsive, and enjoyable driving experience, making every journey a pleasure. Come on down to Car Zone and discover how this fantastic SUV can elevate your driving life.

Here are five features that truly make this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD stand out:

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer Canadian winters and unpredictable terrain with confidence. This system actively monitors and distributes power to the wheels that need it most, providing superior traction and stability in all conditions.
  • Turbocharged 1.5L EcoBoost Engine: Experience a potent blend of responsive power and impressive fuel efficiency. The turbocharger delivers exhilarating acceleration when you need it, while keeping your fuel costs in check.
  • SEL Premium Trim: Indulge in a more refined driving experience. The SEL trim often includes upgraded interior materials, enhanced comfort features, and a more sophisticated overall feel, making every drive a pleasure.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the perfect balance of maneuverability and practicality. This versatile design offers excellent cargo space for all your gear, along with a comfortable ride height for superior visibility.
  • Sleek Black Exterior and Interior: Turn heads with a timeless and elegant look. The classic black on black combination exudes a premium and sophisticated aesthetic that's always in style, both inside and out.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

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403-248-0245

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$17,990

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Car Zone

403-248-0245

2020 Ford Escape