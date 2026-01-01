$17,990+ GST
2020 Ford Escape
SEL | Eco Boost | AWD
2020 Ford Escape
SEL | Eco Boost | AWD
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$17,990
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything Canadian roads throw at it? Car Zone is thrilled to present this stunning 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD in a sleek black exterior with a sophisticated black interior. This isn't just any SUV; it's a capable and comfortable companion for your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. Powered by an efficient yet peppy 1.5L I4 Turbo engine and featuring Ford's renowned All-Wheel Drive system, this Escape is built to conquer diverse weather conditions and challenging terrains with confidence.
Step inside and experience the premium feel of the SEL trim, designed with both driver and passengers in mind. The spacious cabin offers ample room for everyone, while the practical four-door design ensures easy access for loading cargo or helping passengers in and out. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out of town, this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD offers a smooth, responsive, and enjoyable driving experience, making every journey a pleasure. Come on down to Car Zone and discover how this fantastic SUV can elevate your driving life.
Here are five features that truly make this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD stand out:
- Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer Canadian winters and unpredictable terrain with confidence. This system actively monitors and distributes power to the wheels that need it most, providing superior traction and stability in all conditions.
- Turbocharged 1.5L EcoBoost Engine: Experience a potent blend of responsive power and impressive fuel efficiency. The turbocharger delivers exhilarating acceleration when you need it, while keeping your fuel costs in check.
- SEL Premium Trim: Indulge in a more refined driving experience. The SEL trim often includes upgraded interior materials, enhanced comfort features, and a more sophisticated overall feel, making every drive a pleasure.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the perfect balance of maneuverability and practicality. This versatile design offers excellent cargo space for all your gear, along with a comfortable ride height for superior visibility.
- Sleek Black Exterior and Interior: Turn heads with a timeless and elegant look. The classic black on black combination exudes a premium and sophisticated aesthetic that's always in style, both inside and out.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
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