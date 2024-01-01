Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

151,904 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11071577
  2. 11071577
  3. 11071577
  4. 11071577
  5. 11071577
  6. 11071577
  7. 11071577
  8. 11071577
  9. 11071577
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
151,904KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LM1FS759846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 10627A
  • Mileage 151,904 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2018 Lexus IS 300 for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Lexus IS 300 51,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 61,900 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson EX+ for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Hyundai Tucson EX+ 142,914 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500