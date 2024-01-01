$36,995+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
111,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT2LG305410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 111,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
2020 RAM 1500 Classic