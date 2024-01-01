Menu
Account
Sign In
Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 RAM 1500 CREW CAB SLT ECO DIESEL 4 WHEEL DRIVE 3.0L (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Four wheel drive Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Rear view Camera Power Locks, Factory Car starter Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Cd. player Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 Month warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2015 RAM 1500

193,367 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab ECO DIESEL SLT/CARSTARTER/BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab ECO DIESEL SLT/CARSTARTER/BACKUP CAM

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

  1. 11472481
  2. 11472481
  3. 11472481
  4. 11472481
  5. 11472481
  6. 11472481
  7. 11472481
  8. 11472481
  9. 11472481
  10. 11472481
  11. 11472481
  12. 11472481
  13. 11472481
  14. 11472481
  15. 11472481
  16. 11472481
  17. 11472481
  18. 11472481
  19. 11472481
  20. 11472481
Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,367KM
VIN 1C6RR7LM4FS569314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB9314
  • Mileage 193,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 RAM 1500 CREW CAB SLT ECO DIESEL 4 WHEEL DRIVE 3.0L (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Four wheel drive Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Rear view Camera Power Locks, Factory Car starter Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Cd. player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 Month warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sliding Rear Window

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Used 2011 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem 252,762 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-250 XLT 4WD SuperCab 8' Box/REARVIEW CAMERA/BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford F-250 XLT 4WD SuperCab 8' Box/REARVIEW CAMERA/BLUETOOTH 324,326 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT/BLUETOOTH/BACKUP CAMERA/SUNROOF/LEATHER for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT/BLUETOOTH/BACKUP CAMERA/SUNROOF/LEATHER 175,275 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

Call Dealer

403-261-XXXX

(click to show)

403-261-5892

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500