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2015 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
2015 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2015 Toyota 4Runner SR5. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine will keep you going. This Toyota 4Runner comes equipped with these options: Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, and Trailer Wiring Harness. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
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403-256-4960