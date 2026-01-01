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Check out this 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.5L/150 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Impala has the following options: ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) AND AUTO STOP/START (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [258 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) painted alloy, Wheel, compact spare, 17 (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Vent, rear console, air, Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel, and Trunk opening touch pad. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2017 Chevrolet Impala

117,065 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2017 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14188667

2017 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
117,065KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1105SA0H9172997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.5L/150 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Impala has the following options: ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) AND AUTO STOP/START (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [258 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) painted alloy, Wheel, compact spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Vent, rear console, air, Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel, and Trunk opening touch pad. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) AND AUTO STOP/START (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [258 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

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403-256-XXXX

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403-256-4960

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2017 Chevrolet Impala