$CALL+ GST
2017 Chevrolet Impala
LT
2017 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,065 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.5L/150 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Impala has the following options: ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) AND AUTO STOP/START (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [258 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) painted alloy, Wheel, compact spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Vent, rear console, air, Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel, and Trunk opening touch pad. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960