2015 Volkswagen Golf
TSI SEL BLUETOOTH USB/AUX HEATED SEATS
2015 Volkswagen Golf
TSI SEL BLUETOOTH USB/AUX HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
142,984KM
Used
VIN 3VW217AU7FM096616
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 142,984 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF HB AUTO TSI SEL TRENDLINE WITH 142984 KMS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn ...
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
2015 Volkswagen Golf