<div>2015 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF HB AUTO TSI SEL TRENDLINE WITH 142984 KMS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!</div>

2015 Volkswagen Golf

142,984 KM

Details

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI SEL BLUETOOTH USB/AUX HEATED SEATS

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI SEL BLUETOOTH USB/AUX HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

142,984KM
Used
VIN 3VW217AU7FM096616

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 142,984 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF HB AUTO TSI SEL TRENDLINE WITH 142984 KMS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn ...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-XXXX

403-291-0891

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2015 Volkswagen Golf