$14,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
Titanium LEATHER SEATS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
2016 Ford Edge
Titanium LEATHER SEATS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
207,530KM
VIN 2FMPK4K91GBB01225
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 207,530 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 FORD EDGE TITANIUM WITH 207530 KMS NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,Auxiliary Audio Input,CD Player,All Wheel Drive,Premium Sound System,AM/FM Stereo,Power Steering,Satellite Radio,Automatic Headlights,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Brake Assist,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Al...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2016 Ford Edge