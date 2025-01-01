Menu
<div>2016 FORD EDGE TITANIUM WITH 207530 KMS NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, AND MORE!</div>

2016 Ford Edge

207,530 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge

Titanium LEATHER SEATS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium LEATHER SEATS NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

Used
207,530KM
VIN 2FMPK4K91GBB01225

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 207,530 KM

2016 FORD EDGE TITANIUM WITH 207530 KMS NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEAT, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, AND MORE!

Turbocharged,Auxiliary Audio Input,CD Player,All Wheel Drive,Premium Sound System,AM/FM Stereo,Power Steering,Satellite Radio,Automatic Headlights,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Brake Assist,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Al...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

