Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #0c0c11; font-family: Graphik, Rund Display, Helvetica, Arial, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: 0.16px; background-color: #ffffff;> 2016 Honda Civic Touring is a refined and versatile sedan that offers a comfortable ride, impressive fuel efficiency, and a host of advanced features. Its sleek exterior, spacious interior and powerful turbocharged engine make it a popular choice among drivers seeking a well-rounded vehicle. Key Technical Features: Engine: 1.5L turbocharged inline-4 bursting out 174 horsepower. Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Fuel Economy: Approximately 7.1 L/100km (combined) Drive: Front-wheel drive Safety Features: Honda Sensing suite including collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and forward-collision warning with automatic braking Interior Features: Leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, power sunroof, navigation system, wireless charger, premium audio system Exterior Features: LED headlights and taillights, alloy wheels, rearview camera, automatic climate control. Book a test drive today!</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); text-size-adjust: 100%;>*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); text-size-adjust: 100%;>APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); text-size-adjust: 100%;>INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS<br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; />All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL <a style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration: inherit; href=tel:403-764-6000>403-764-6000</a> OR FOR AFTER-HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL <a style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration: inherit; href=tel:587-500-7998>587-500-7998</a>. </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); text-size-adjust: 100%;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); text-size-adjust: 100%;>FAST APPROVALS <br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; /></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0); text-size-adjust: 100%;>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p>

2016 Honda Civic

137,532 KM

Details Description Features

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

TOURING-SI-NAV-SUNRROF-ONE OWNER-REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

TOURING-SI-NAV-SUNRROF-ONE OWNER-REMOTE START

Location

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

  1. 1728750868
  2. 1728750868
  3. 1728750868
  4. 1728750867
  5. 1728750868
  6. 1728750868
  7. 1728750868
  8. 1728750867
  9. 1728750867
  10. 1728750867
  11. 1728750867
  12. 1728750867
  13. 1728750867
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,532KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GFC1F93GH108388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,532 KM

Vehicle Description

 2016 Honda Civic Touring is a refined and versatile sedan that offers a comfortable ride, impressive fuel efficiency, and a host of advanced features. Its sleek exterior, spacious interior and powerful turbocharged engine make it a popular choice among drivers seeking a well-rounded vehicle. Key Technical Features: Engine: 1.5L turbocharged inline-4 bursting out 174 horsepower. Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Fuel Economy: Approximately 7.1 L/100km (combined) Drive: Front-wheel drive Safety Features: Honda Sensing suite including collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and forward-collision warning with automatic braking Interior Features: Leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, power sunroof, navigation system, wireless charger, premium audio system Exterior Features: LED headlights and taillights, alloy wheels, rearview camera, automatic climate control. Book a test drive today!

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER-HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

Used 2022 Subaru WRX SPORT-LOW KMS-ONE OWNER-NO ACCISENTS-SUN ROOF- for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Subaru WRX SPORT-LOW KMS-ONE OWNER-NO ACCISENTS-SUN ROOF- 46,786 KM $35,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A4 TECHNIK-ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-DEALER SERVICED-NAV for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Audi A4 TECHNIK-ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-DEALER SERVICED-NAV 141,343 KM $24,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Camry XLE-LOW KMS!-FULLY LAODED-HYBRID-BLUETOOTH-SUNROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Toyota Camry XLE-LOW KMS!-FULLY LAODED-HYBRID-BLUETOOTH-SUNROOF 76,262 KM $28,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

403-804-XXXX

(click to show)

403-804-6179

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic