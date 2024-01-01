$19,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
TOURING-SI-NAV-SUNRROF-ONE OWNER-REMOTE START
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
$19,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,532 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Civic Touring is a refined and versatile sedan that offers a comfortable ride, impressive fuel efficiency, and a host of advanced features. Its sleek exterior, spacious interior and powerful turbocharged engine make it a popular choice among drivers seeking a well-rounded vehicle. Key Technical Features: Engine: 1.5L turbocharged inline-4 bursting out 174 horsepower. Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Fuel Economy: Approximately 7.1 L/100km (combined) Drive: Front-wheel drive Safety Features: Honda Sensing suite including collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and forward-collision warning with automatic braking Interior Features: Leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, power sunroof, navigation system, wireless charger, premium audio system Exterior Features: LED headlights and taillights, alloy wheels, rearview camera, automatic climate control. Book a test drive today!
403-804-6179