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OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 26.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34401 <br/>Lot #: 443T <br/>Reserve Price: $2,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> *TOW - VEHICLE IN LIMP MODE* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2016 Hyundai Tucson

216,569 KM

Details Description

$2,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle
14110003

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

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Contact Seller

$2,900

+ GST

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Used
216,569KM
VIN KM8J3CA23GV263671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34401
  • Mileage 216,569 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 26.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34401
Lot #: 443T
Reserve Price: $2,900
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*TOW - VEHICLE IN LIMP MODE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

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403-250-XXXX

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403-250-1995

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$2,900

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2016 Hyundai Tucson