$2,900+ GST
Make it Yours
2016 Hyundai Tucson
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$2,900
+ GST
Actions
Used
216,569KM
VIN KM8J3CA23GV263671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 34401
- Mileage 216,569 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 26.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34401
Lot #: 443T
Reserve Price: $2,900
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*TOW - VEHICLE IN LIMP MODE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34401
Lot #: 443T
Reserve Price: $2,900
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*TOW - VEHICLE IN LIMP MODE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$2,900
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2016 Hyundai Tucson