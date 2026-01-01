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<p data-path-to-node=0><strong data-path-to-node=0 data-index-in-node=0>2016 Subaru Forester XT</strong></p><p data-path-to-node=1>Experience power and versatility in this 2016 Subaru Forester XT. Finished in a sleek black exterior over a premium black leather interior, this Forester comes fully equipped with a power sunroof, a turbocharged engine delivering an impressive 250 horsepower, and Subaru’s legendary All-Wheel Drive system for complete confidence on any road.</p><p data-path-to-node=2><strong data-path-to-node=2 data-index-in-node=0>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-path-to-node=3><li><p data-path-to-node=3,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=3,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Stock Number:</strong> JF424396</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=3,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=3,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Condition:</strong> 100% hail-free and accident-free</p></li><li><p data-path-to-node=3,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=3,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Inspections:</strong> Comes with a passed BC out-of-province inspection and a passed Alberta Mechanical Fitness Assessment so you can drive away with peace of mind.</p></li></ul><p data-path-to-node=4><strong data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=0>Price:</strong> $24,900 <em data-path-to-node=4 data-index-in-node=15>All prices are plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing.</em></p><p data-path-to-node=5><em data-path-to-node=5 data-index-in-node=0>Fagan Family Automotive is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer.</em></p>

2016 Subaru Forester

94,199 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Forester

XT Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14211032

2016 Subaru Forester

XT Touring

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

  1. 1780523005698
  2. 1780523006202
  3. 1780523006653
  4. 1780523007113
  5. 1780523007549
  6. 1780523007984
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ GST

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Used
94,199KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJHXC8GH424396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,199 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Subaru Forester XT

Experience power and versatility in this 2016 Subaru Forester XT. Finished in a sleek black exterior over a premium black leather interior, this Forester comes fully equipped with a power sunroof, a turbocharged engine delivering an impressive 250 horsepower, and Subaru’s legendary All-Wheel Drive system for complete confidence on any road.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • Stock Number: JF424396

  • Condition: 100% hail-free and accident-free

  • Inspections: Comes with a passed BC out-of-province inspection and a passed Alberta Mechanical Fitness Assessment so you can drive away with peace of mind.

Price: $24,900 All prices are plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing.

Fagan Family Automotive is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

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403-437-XXXX

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403-437-6026

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$24,900

+ GST>

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2016 Subaru Forester