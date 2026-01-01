$24,900+ GST
2016 Subaru Forester
XT Touring
2016 Subaru Forester
XT Touring
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
$24,900
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,199 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Subaru Forester XT
Experience power and versatility in this 2016 Subaru Forester XT. Finished in a sleek black exterior over a premium black leather interior, this Forester comes fully equipped with a power sunroof, a turbocharged engine delivering an impressive 250 horsepower, and Subaru’s legendary All-Wheel Drive system for complete confidence on any road.
Vehicle Highlights:
Stock Number: JF424396
Condition: 100% hail-free and accident-free
Inspections: Comes with a passed BC out-of-province inspection and a passed Alberta Mechanical Fitness Assessment so you can drive away with peace of mind.
Price: $24,900 All prices are plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing.
Fagan Family Automotive is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer.
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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Media / Nav / Comm
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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