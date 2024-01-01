Menu
<div>Carfax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SmDqBDqfIJputi5aDrY43PMfxn9SgzHU</div>

2016 Toyota Corolla

326,566 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

326,566KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE2GC605543

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 326,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SmDqBDqfIJputi5aDrY43PMfxn9SgzHU

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Brake Assist,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Spe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2016 Toyota Corolla