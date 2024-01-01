$10,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
326,566KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE2GC605543
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 326,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SmDqBDqfIJputi5aDrY43PMfxn9SgzHU
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Brake Assist,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Spe...
2016 Toyota Corolla