2017 Audi A4 TECHNIK S-LINE - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Blind Spot Assist, Audi Pre-Sense, Bang& Olufsen Sound System, Audi Drive Select, Apple CarPlay, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated& Cooling Seats, Power Memory Seat, Paddle Shifters, Traction Control, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, Rain Sensor and More.
Odometer: 141,343 KM.
APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000

FAST APPROVALS

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

2017 Audi A4

141,343 KM

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4

TECHNIK-ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-DEALER SERVICED-NAV

2017 Audi A4

TECHNIK-ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-DEALER SERVICED-NAV

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,343KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUCNAF49HN016000

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,343 KM

2017 Audi A4 TECHNIK S-LINE - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Blind Spot Assist, Audi Pre-Sense, Bang& Olufsen Sound System, Audi Drive Select, Apple CarPlay, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated& Cooling Seats, Power Memory Seat, Paddle Shifters, Traction Control, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, Rain Sensor and More.
Odometer: 141,343 KM.

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

