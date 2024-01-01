$24,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4
TECHNIK-ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS-DEALER SERVICED-NAV
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
$24,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,343 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Audi A4 TECHNIK S-LINE - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Blind Spot Assist, Audi Pre-Sense, Bang& Olufsen Sound System, Audi Drive Select, Apple CarPlay, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated& Cooling Seats, Power Memory Seat, Paddle Shifters, Traction Control, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, Rain Sensor and More.
Odometer: 141,343 KM.
APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES. WE ARE LOCATED AT 2730 23rd STREET NE CALGARY, ALBERTA FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000
FAST APPROVALS
AMVIC LICENSED DEALER
403-804-6179