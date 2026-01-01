$34,990+ GST
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Full Load | Premium Luxury | Blacked Out
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Full Load | Premium Luxury | Blacked Out
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$34,990
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Blacklack
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 187,903 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise in ultimate luxury and commanding presence with this stunning 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury, now available at Car Zone! This magnificent black beauty offers more than just transportation; it delivers a statement. With its extended wheelbase, you'll enjoy a spacious cabin perfect for family adventures or executive travel, ensuring every passenger experiences first-class comfort. This Escalade ESV is the epitome of sophistication and performance, ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. The odometer reads 187,903 km.
This Escalade ESV is fully loaded with features designed to impress. Prepare to be wowed by:
- Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in the sunlight and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof, perfect for those scenic Canadian drives.
- Premium Leather Interior: Sink into the supple, luxurious leather seats and experience a level of comfort that will make every journey a pleasure.
- Advanced Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with the cutting-edge infotainment system, offering seamless navigation, entertainment, and connectivity features.
- Powerful V8 Engine: Experience the exhilarating power of the 6.2L V8 engine, providing effortless acceleration and confident handling in any driving situation.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive, ensuring superior traction and control, whether navigating snowy streets or venturing off the beaten path.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call or Come on Down to Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
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