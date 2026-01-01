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<p>Cruise in ultimate luxury and commanding presence with this stunning 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury, now available at Car Zone! This magnificent black beauty offers more than just transportation; it delivers a statement. With its extended wheelbase, youll enjoy a spacious cabin perfect for family adventures or executive travel, ensuring every passenger experiences first-class comfort. This Escalade ESV is the epitome of sophistication and performance, ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. The odometer reads 187,903 km.</p><p>This Escalade ESV is fully loaded with features designed to impress. Prepare to be wowed by:</p><ul><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong>: Bask in the sunlight and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof, perfect for those scenic Canadian drives.</li><li><strong>Premium Leather Interior</strong>: Sink into the supple, luxurious leather seats and experience a level of comfort that will make every journey a pleasure.</li><li><strong>Advanced Infotainment System</strong>: Stay connected and entertained with the cutting-edge infotainment system, offering seamless navigation, entertainment, and connectivity features.</li><li><strong>Powerful V8 Engine</strong>: Experience the exhilarating power of the 6.2L V8 engine, providing effortless acceleration and confident handling in any driving situation.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive</strong>: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive, ensuring superior traction and control, whether navigating snowy streets or venturing off the beaten path.</li></ul><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call or Come on Down to Car Zone Today!</p><p>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome.<a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.com/financing/> </a><strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.com/financing/>APPLY NOW</a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.com/><strong>CARZONECALGARY</strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </p><p> </p>

2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

187,903 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ GST
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Full Load | Premium Luxury | Blacked Out

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2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Full Load | Premium Luxury | Blacked Out

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ GST

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Used
187,903KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blacklack
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 187,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise in ultimate luxury and commanding presence with this stunning 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury, now available at Car Zone! This magnificent black beauty offers more than just transportation; it delivers a statement. With its extended wheelbase, you'll enjoy a spacious cabin perfect for family adventures or executive travel, ensuring every passenger experiences first-class comfort. This Escalade ESV is the epitome of sophistication and performance, ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. The odometer reads 187,903 km.

This Escalade ESV is fully loaded with features designed to impress. Prepare to be wowed by:

  • Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in the sunlight and enjoy breathtaking views with the expansive panoramic sunroof, perfect for those scenic Canadian drives.
  • Premium Leather Interior: Sink into the supple, luxurious leather seats and experience a level of comfort that will make every journey a pleasure.
  • Advanced Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with the cutting-edge infotainment system, offering seamless navigation, entertainment, and connectivity features.
  • Powerful V8 Engine: Experience the exhilarating power of the 6.2L V8 engine, providing effortless acceleration and confident handling in any driving situation.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of 4-wheel drive, ensuring superior traction and control, whether navigating snowy streets or venturing off the beaten path.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call or Come on Down to Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

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$34,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV