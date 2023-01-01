Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

69,540 KM

Details Description Features

$56,990

+ tax & licensing
$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack Shaker R/T 392

2017 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack Shaker R/T 392

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

69,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10155282
  • Stock #: 531501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,540 KM

Vehicle Description

This Rare Manual SRT Destroyer Grey 2017 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Shaker has 69,540 kms from new. Fully Equipped with Tech Package, Premium Sound Package, Sunroof, Driver Convenience Grope and more.

Vehicle Features

Packages

23Y
ADG
AJV
AMA
ASA
DEC
ECX9
ESH
GWA
PDN
UCQ
WRT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

