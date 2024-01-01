Menu
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS *** *** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS *** APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA  INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.  FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998  IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!  AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP Experience the ultimate combination of versatility, comfort, and advanced features with the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew. This minivan is designed to accommodate your familys needs, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern conveniences for all your journeys.</p><p>Under the hood, the Grand Caravan Crew is powered by a robust 3.6-liter Pentastar® V6 engine, delivering 283 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it provides strong acceleration, impressive towing capacity, and efficient fuel economy, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips. The front-wheel-drive system ensures a smooth and stable ride, offering confidence in various driving conditions.</p><p>The Grand Caravan Crew stands out with its practical and refined exterior design, featuring a distinctive chrome-accented grille, sleek body lines, and signature quad halogen headlamps. The 17-inch aluminum wheels and power sliding doors add to its functional and stylish appeal, making a strong statement on the road.</p><p>Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The Crew trim offers premium cloth seats, an 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat, and a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers. The innovative Stow n Go® seating and storage system allows you to easily fold the second and third rows into the floor, providing ample cargo space for all your gear. The 6.5-inch touchscreen with Uconnect®, Bluetooth® connectivity, SiriusXM® radio, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.</p><p>Safety is a top priority, and the 2017 Grand Caravan Crew is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Electronic Stability Control, all-speed traction control, and a full complement of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.</p><p>Whether youre navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or running daily errands, the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the versatile capabilities and advanced features of the Grand Caravan Crew today.</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,768 KM

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,768KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG1HR630140

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 630140
  • Mileage 165,768 KM

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

 

 

Experience the ultimate combination of versatility, comfort, and advanced features with the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew. This minivan is designed to accommodate your family's needs, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern conveniences for all your journeys.

Under the hood, the Grand Caravan Crew is powered by a robust 3.6-liter Pentastar® V6 engine, delivering 283 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it provides strong acceleration, impressive towing capacity, and efficient fuel economy, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips. The front-wheel-drive system ensures a smooth and stable ride, offering confidence in various driving conditions.

The Grand Caravan Crew stands out with its practical and refined exterior design, featuring a distinctive chrome-accented grille, sleek body lines, and signature quad halogen headlamps. The 17-inch aluminum wheels and power sliding doors add to its functional and stylish appeal, making a strong statement on the road.

Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The Crew trim offers premium cloth seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers. The innovative Stow 'n Go® seating and storage system allows you to easily fold the second and third rows into the floor, providing ample cargo space for all your gear. The 6.5-inch touchscreen with Uconnect®, Bluetooth® connectivity, SiriusXM® radio, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.

Safety is a top priority, and the 2017 Grand Caravan Crew is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Electronic Stability Control, all-speed traction control, and a full complement of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.

Whether you're navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or running daily errands, the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the versatile capabilities and advanced features of the Grand Caravan Crew today.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

Call Dealer

(403) 909-8666

(click to show)

(403) 909-8666

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan