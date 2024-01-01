$16,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Crew
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Crew
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$16,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 630140
- Mileage 165,768 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the ultimate combination of versatility, comfort, and advanced features with the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew. This minivan is designed to accommodate your family's needs, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern conveniences for all your journeys.
Under the hood, the Grand Caravan Crew is powered by a robust 3.6-liter Pentastar® V6 engine, delivering 283 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, it provides strong acceleration, impressive towing capacity, and efficient fuel economy, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips. The front-wheel-drive system ensures a smooth and stable ride, offering confidence in various driving conditions.
The Grand Caravan Crew stands out with its practical and refined exterior design, featuring a distinctive chrome-accented grille, sleek body lines, and signature quad halogen headlamps. The 17-inch aluminum wheels and power sliding doors add to its functional and stylish appeal, making a strong statement on the road.
Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The Crew trim offers premium cloth seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers. The innovative Stow 'n Go® seating and storage system allows you to easily fold the second and third rows into the floor, providing ample cargo space for all your gear. The 6.5-inch touchscreen with Uconnect®, Bluetooth® connectivity, SiriusXM® radio, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.
Safety is a top priority, and the 2017 Grand Caravan Crew is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Electronic Stability Control, all-speed traction control, and a full complement of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.
Whether you're navigating city streets, embarking on a family road trip, or running daily errands, the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the versatile capabilities and advanced features of the Grand Caravan Crew today.
