<p>By Appointment Only!</p><p>At Fagan Family Automotive, we believe in providing a personalized, no-pressure buying experience. Please contact us to book your appointment in advance to ensure dedicated time to explore and test drive our vehicles. Due to increased demand, some vehicles are kept offsite in secure storage.</p><p> </p><p>Why Choose Fagan Family Automotive?</p><p> </p><p>Low Overhead = Competitive Prices</p><p>Friendly, Local Service</p><p>High-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles</p><p>Convenient Appointment-Based Service</p><p>2017 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab - FX4 Off-Road & 302A Package | 107,364 km | Black on Black</p><p> </p><p>Looking for a rugged and reliable truck with all the comforts you need? Check out this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab with 107,364 km, featuring the premium 302A package and the FX4 Off-Road package.</p><p> </p><p>Powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Engine</p><p>FX4 Off-Road Package for serious off-road capability</p><p>302A Package: Heated front seats, remote start, power-adjustable pedals, and more!</p><p>Crew Cab: Plenty of space for passengers or cargo</p><p>Sleek Black on Black exterior & interior</p><p>This F-150 offers both toughness and style, perfect for work, adventure, or daily driving. Fully inspected, detailed, and ready to hit the road.</p><p> </p><p>Fagan Family Automotive - By Appointment Only</p><p>Calgary, AB </p><p>Visit us at www.faganauto.ca or call to schedule your test drive today! By appointment only!</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,364 KM

Vehicle Description

By Appointment Only!

At Fagan Family Automotive, we believe in providing a personalized, no-pressure buying experience. Please contact us to book your appointment in advance to ensure dedicated time to explore and test drive our vehicles. Due to increased demand, some vehicles are kept offsite in secure storage.

 

Why Choose Fagan Family Automotive?

 

Low Overhead = Competitive Prices

Friendly, Local Service

High-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

Convenient Appointment-Based Service

2017 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab - FX4 Off-Road & 302A Package | 107,364 km | Black on Black

 

Looking for a rugged and reliable truck with all the comforts you need? Check out this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab with 107,364 km, featuring the premium 302A package and the FX4 Off-Road package.

 

Powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Engine

FX4 Off-Road Package for serious off-road capability

302A Package: Heated front seats, remote start, power-adjustable pedals, and more!

Crew Cab: Plenty of space for passengers or cargo

Sleek Black on Black exterior & interior

This F-150 offers both toughness and style, perfect for work, adventure, or daily driving. Fully inspected, detailed, and ready to hit the road.

 

Fagan Family Automotive - By Appointment Only

Calgary, AB 

Visit us at www.faganauto.ca or call to schedule your test drive today! By appointment only!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

