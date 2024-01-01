$32,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT 302A FX4
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,364 KM
Vehicle Description
By Appointment Only!
At Fagan Family Automotive, we believe in providing a personalized, no-pressure buying experience. Please contact us to book your appointment in advance to ensure dedicated time to explore and test drive our vehicles. Due to increased demand, some vehicles are kept offsite in secure storage.
Why Choose Fagan Family Automotive?
Low Overhead = Competitive Prices
Friendly, Local Service
High-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Convenient Appointment-Based Service
2017 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab - FX4 Off-Road & 302A Package | 107,364 km | Black on Black
Looking for a rugged and reliable truck with all the comforts you need? Check out this 2017 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab with 107,364 km, featuring the premium 302A package and the FX4 Off-Road package.
Powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 Engine
FX4 Off-Road Package for serious off-road capability
302A Package: Heated front seats, remote start, power-adjustable pedals, and more!
Crew Cab: Plenty of space for passengers or cargo
Sleek Black on Black exterior & interior
This F-150 offers both toughness and style, perfect for work, adventure, or daily driving. Fully inspected, detailed, and ready to hit the road.
Fagan Family Automotive - By Appointment Only
Calgary, AB
Visit us at www.faganauto.ca or call to schedule your test drive today! By appointment only!
Vehicle Features
