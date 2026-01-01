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<p>The Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145 Lariat is a highly popular full-size truck configuration. The 145 wheelbase supports a 5.5-foot bed, offering the spacious interior of a full crew cab paired with excellent maneuverability and luxury-focused Lariat features. Key Specifications Trim: Lariat (Premium features including leather seating, heated/ventilated front seats, and advanced technology)Drivetrain: 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive)Cab: SuperCrew (Full 4-door crew cab with class-leading rear legroom)Wheelbase: 145 (Paired with a 5.5-foot truck bed)Engine: The highly-capable 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine. Why Choose This Configuration? This setup perfectly bridges the gap between rugged work capability and everyday family comfort. It provides the traction required for all weather conditions, plenty of room for passengers, and a versatile bed length for hauling.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! <img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded></strong></p><p><strong><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded> CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded> Instant Approval: Apply Now at <a href=https://www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance rel=noopener>www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance</a><br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded> All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded> Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!</strong></p><p><strong><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f527.svg alt=🔧 data-ll-status=loaded> Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f50d.svg alt=🔍 data-ll-status=loaded> CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4c4.svg alt=📄 data-ll-status=loaded> Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you</strong></p><p><strong><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4cd.svg alt=📍 data-ll-status=loaded> Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4de.svg alt=📞 data-ll-status=loaded> Call: 403-764-6000</strong></p><p><strong>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</strong></p><p><strong>Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! <img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2728.svg alt=✨ data-ll-status=loaded></strong></p><p> </p>

2017 Ford F-150

121,966 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ GST
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
14200130

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-764-6000

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$31,998

+ GST

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Used
121,966KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG2HFB94829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 121,966 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145" Lariat is a highly popular full-size truck configuration. The 145" wheelbase supports a 5.5-foot bed, offering the spacious interior of a full crew cab paired with excellent maneuverability and luxury-focused Lariat features. Key Specifications Trim: Lariat (Premium features including leather seating, heated/ventilated front seats, and advanced technology)Drivetrain: 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive)Cab: SuperCrew (Full 4-door crew cab with class-leading rear legroom)Wheelbase: 145" (Paired with a 5.5-foot truck bed)Engine: The highly-capable 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine. Why Choose This Configuration? This setup perfectly bridges the gap between rugged work capability and everyday family comfort. It provides the traction required for all weather conditions, plenty of room for passengers, and a versatile bed length for hauling.

 

Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! 

 CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS
 Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance
 All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!
 Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!

 Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability
 CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency
 Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you

 Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
 Call: 403-764-6000

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

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403-764-XXXX

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403-764-6000

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$31,998

+ GST>

Crossroads Motors

403-764-6000

2017 Ford F-150