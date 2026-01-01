$31,998+ GST
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Crossroads Motors
200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-764-6000
Certified
$31,998
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 121,966 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145" Lariat is a highly popular full-size truck configuration. The 145" wheelbase supports a 5.5-foot bed, offering the spacious interior of a full crew cab paired with excellent maneuverability and luxury-focused Lariat features. Key Specifications Trim: Lariat (Premium features including leather seating, heated/ventilated front seats, and advanced technology)Drivetrain: 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive)Cab: SuperCrew (Full 4-door crew cab with class-leading rear legroom)Wheelbase: 145" (Paired with a 5.5-foot truck bed)Engine: The highly-capable 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine. Why Choose This Configuration? This setup perfectly bridges the gap between rugged work capability and everyday family comfort. It provides the traction required for all weather conditions, plenty of room for passengers, and a versatile bed length for hauling.
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CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency
Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you
Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
Call: 403-764-6000
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
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