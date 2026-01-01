$44,998+ GST
2022 Toyota Sienna
LE
2022 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Crossroads Motors
200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-764-6000
Certified
$44,998
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 108,185 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger is a highly practical and fuel-efficient minivan. It is powered exclusively by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine that produces 245 horsepower and achieves an EPA-estimated 35 MPG combined. Standard features include a 9-inch touchscreen, power sliding doors, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0. Key Specifications: Seating Capacity: 8 passengers (features a versatile second-row bench seat and a 60/40 split-folding third row)Fuel Economy: 35 MPG City / 35 MPG Hwy (AWD)Infotainment: 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility Safety Features: Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control)Maintenance & Ownership Oil Capacity: 4.8 quarts with filter (using 0W-16 synthetic oil)Towing Capacity: Up to 3,500 lbs when properly equipped Battery: 1.9 kWh lithium-ion hybrid battery.
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Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
Call: 403-764-6000
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