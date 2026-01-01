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<p>The 2022 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger is a highly practical and fuel-efficient minivan. It is powered exclusively by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine that produces 245 horsepower and achieves an EPA-estimated 35 MPG combined. Standard features include a 9-inch touchscreen, power sliding doors, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0. Key Specifications: Seating Capacity: 8 passengers (features a versatile second-row bench seat and a 60/40 split-folding third row)Fuel Economy: 35 MPG City / 35 MPG Hwy (AWD)Infotainment: 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility Safety Features: Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control)Maintenance & Ownership Oil Capacity: 4.8 quarts with filter (using 0W-16 synthetic oil)Towing Capacity: Up to 3,500 lbs when properly equipped Battery: 1.9 kWh lithium-ion hybrid battery.</p><p> </p><p>Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! <img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg></p><p><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg> CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg> Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg> All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg> Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!</p><p><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🔧 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f527.svg> Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=🔍 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f50d.svg> CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=📄 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4c4.svg> Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you</p><p><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=📍 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4cd.svg> Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB4bWxucz0naHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmcnIHZpZXdCb3g9JzAgMCAwIDAnPjwvc3ZnPg== alt=📞 data-ll-status=loaded data-lazy-src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4de.svg> Call: 403-764-6000</p><p>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</p><p>Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! </p>

2022 Toyota Sienna

108,185 KM

Details Description Features

$44,998

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14432647

2022 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-764-6000

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$44,998

+ GST

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Used
108,185KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDGSKFC3NS056623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 108,185 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger is a highly practical and fuel-efficient minivan. It is powered exclusively by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine that produces 245 horsepower and achieves an EPA-estimated 35 MPG combined. Standard features include a 9-inch touchscreen, power sliding doors, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.0. Key Specifications: Seating Capacity: 8 passengers (features a versatile second-row bench seat and a 60/40 split-folding third row)Fuel Economy: 35 MPG City / 35 MPG Hwy (AWD)Infotainment: 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility Safety Features: Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control)Maintenance & Ownership Oil Capacity: 4.8 quarts with filter (using 0W-16 synthetic oil)Towing Capacity: Up to 3,500 lbs when properly equipped Battery: 1.9 kWh lithium-ion hybrid battery.

 

Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! 

 CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS
 Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance
 All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!
 Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!

 Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability
 CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency
 Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you

 Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
 Call: 403-764-6000

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

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403-764-6000

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$44,998

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Crossroads Motors

403-764-6000

2022 Toyota Sienna