Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! </span></p><p>Carzone is pleased to offer this 2017 Ford Focus SE with only 126,850 km. This vehicle comes with a Clean Title, 1 Owner No Accident or claims. Always dealership maintained. Perfect vehicle to on gas, comes loaded with Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Doors and Windows, All-Weather Floor Mats, Like new tires and much more... </p><p>CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=orxtEEiVvz+NAZ/NGfKpaSibPxxlV5i7</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!</p><p>Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. Were open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. Were here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.</p>

2017 Ford Focus

126,850 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1710888610
  2. 1710888610
  3. 1710888509
  4. 1710888610
  5. 1710888610
  6. 1710888611
  7. 1710888611
  8. 1710888611
  9. 1710888611
  10. 1710888611
  11. 1710888611
  12. 1710888611
  13. 1710888611
  14. 1710888611
  15. 1710888611
  16. 1710888611
  17. 1710888611
  18. 1710888611
  19. 1710888611
  20. 1710888610
  21. 1710888610
  22. 1710888610
  23. 1710888611
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! 

Carzone is pleased to offer this 2017 Ford Focus SE with only 126,850 km. This vehicle comes with a Clean Title, 1 Owner No Accident or claims. Always dealership maintained. Perfect vehicle to on gas, comes loaded with Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Doors and Windows, All-Weather Floor Mats, Like new tires and much more... 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=orxtEEiVvz+NAZ/NGfKpaSibPxxlV5i7

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2022 Honda Civic Si Civic Manual Easy Financing for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Honda Civic Si Civic Manual Easy Financing 53,381 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru WRX STI STI SPORT TECH PACKAGE for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Subaru WRX STI STI SPORT TECH PACKAGE 146,200 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4XE for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4XE 25,398 KM $76,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Focus