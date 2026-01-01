$21,988+ GST
2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-350 148" Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-350 148" Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015
Certified
$21,988
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # GW1683
- Mileage 240,685 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ford Transit T-350 gives you that confident feeling of having a vehicle that is ready to work as hard as you do. It feels spacious, dependable, and practical, making it easy to picture using it for business, deliveries, tools, or any job that needs serious room.
All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas
In-house financing available (O.A.C.)
Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals
Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)
Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage
Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)
Open 7 days: Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri–Sat 10–6, Sun 10–3
Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)
Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca
Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included
AMVIC licensed dealer
Price based on vehicle only (Plus aftermarket, GST, and costs/charges associated with financing)
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Email GT Motor Sports Calgary
GT Motor Sports Calgary
10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Call Dealer
403-402-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-402-2015