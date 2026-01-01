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<p dir=ltr>This 2017 Ford Transit T-350 gives you that confident feeling of having a vehicle that is ready to work as hard as you do. It feels spacious, dependable, and practical, making it easy to picture using it for business, deliveries, tools, or any job that needs serious room. </p><ul><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>In-house financing available (O.A.C.)</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage</p></li><li dir=ltr aria-level=1><p dir=ltr role=presentation>Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)</p></li></ul><p dir=ltr><strong>Open 7 days:</strong> Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri–Sat 10–6, Sun 10–3</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Location:</strong> 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)</p><p dir=ltr><strong>Contact: </strong>403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca</p><p dir=ltr>Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included</p><p dir=ltr>AMVIC licensed dealer</p><p dir=ltr>Price based on vehicle only (Plus aftermarket, GST, and costs/charges associated with financing)</p><p> </p>

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van

240,685 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ GST
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2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-350 148" Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

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14341313

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-350 148" Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,988

+ GST

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Used
240,685KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBW2XM6HKB41683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # GW1683
  • Mileage 240,685 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ford Transit T-350 gives you that confident feeling of having a vehicle that is ready to work as hard as you do. It feels spacious, dependable, and practical, making it easy to picture using it for business, deliveries, tools, or any job that needs serious room. 

  • All credit accepted: good, bad, new to Canada, bankruptcy, collections, repossessions, student/work visas

  • In-house financing available (O.A.C.)

  • Low bi-weekly payments & instant approvals

  • Up to 6 months no payments (interest accrues)

  • Credit consolidation, unemployment insurance, negative equity coverage

  • Financing, APR & payments vary by personal credit (O.A.C.)

Open 7 days: Mon–Thu 10–7, Fri–Sat 10–6, Sun 10–3

Location: 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary (behind Enterprise Car Rental)

Contact: 403-402-2015 or www.gtmotorsports.ca

Full mechanical fitness assessment, Carfax & warranty included

AMVIC licensed dealer

Price based on vehicle only (Plus aftermarket, GST, and costs/charges associated with financing)

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

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403-402-XXXX

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403-402-2015

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$21,988

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van