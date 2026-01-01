$28,998+ GST
2017 Lexus IS 300
F Sport
2017 Lexus IS 300
F Sport
Location
Crossroads Motors
200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-764-6000
Certified
$28,998
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,397 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Lexus IS 300 is a compact luxury sport sedan offering a balance of performance, comfort, and reliability, and all-wheel drive.
Performance and Engine. The 2017 Lexus IS 300 comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 255 horsepower. All-wheel drive (AWD), paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The IS 300 AWD delivers a combined fuel economy of approximately 22 MPG. Its responsive handling and smooth ride make it a compelling choice for a sport-luxury sedan
Trim Level and Features
The IS 300 F Sport. Key features include:
Navigation system and rearview camera
Bluetooth connectivity and heated seats
18-inch alloy wheels on F Sport models
Aggressive styling with Lexus’ signature spindle grille and sharp LED headlights
Luxury interior with seating for five passengers
Reliability and Driving Experience
The 2017 IS 300 is praised for its nearly flawless reliability, quiet cabin, and driver engagement. It combines sporty aesthetics with a comfortable ride, making it suitable for both daily commuting and spirited driving. The F Sport trim enhances performance and visual appeal without compromising comfort
Summary
The 2017 Lexus IS 300 is a well-rounded luxury sport sedan that offers a combination of stylish design, reliable performance, and advanced features. Its availability in AWD, strong resale value, and reputation for reliability make it a solid choice for buyers seeking a compact luxury vehicle with sporty characteristics
Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive!
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Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you
Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
Call: 403-764-6000
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
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Vehicle Features
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