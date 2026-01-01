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<p>The 2017 Lexus IS 300 is a compact luxury sport sedan offering a balance of performance, comfort, and reliability, and all-wheel drive.<br>Performance and Engine. The 2017 Lexus IS 300 comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 255 horsepower. All-wheel drive (AWD), paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The IS 300 AWD delivers a combined fuel economy of approximately 22 MPG. Its responsive handling and smooth ride make it a compelling choice for a sport-luxury sedan <br>Trim Level and Features<br>The IS 300 F Sport. Key features include:<br>Navigation system and rearview camera<br>Bluetooth connectivity and heated seats<br>18-inch alloy wheels on F Sport models<br>Aggressive styling with Lexus’ signature spindle grille and sharp LED headlights<br>Luxury interior with seating for five passengers <br>Reliability and Driving Experience<br>The 2017 IS 300 is praised for its nearly flawless reliability, quiet cabin, and driver engagement. It combines sporty aesthetics with a comfortable ride, making it suitable for both daily commuting and spirited driving. The F Sport trim enhances performance and visual appeal without compromising comfort <br>Summary<br>The 2017 Lexus IS 300 is a well-rounded luxury sport sedan that offers a combination of stylish design, reliable performance, and advanced features. Its availability in AWD, strong resale value, and reputation for reliability make it a solid choice for buyers seeking a compact luxury vehicle with sporty characteristics</p><div class=kb0PBd cvP2Ce A9Y9g data-snf=nke7rc><div class=VwiC3b yXK7lf tZESfb vMKMLd KbHOTd p4wth r025kc Hdw6tb> </div></div><div class=kb0PBd cvP2Ce LnCrMe data-snf=Vjbam><p><strong>Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! <img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded></strong></p><p><strong><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded> CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded> Instant Approval: Apply Now at <a href=https://www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance rel=noopener>www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance</a><br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded> All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2705.svg alt=✅ data-ll-status=loaded> Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!</strong></p><p><strong><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f527.svg alt=🔧 data-ll-status=loaded> Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f50d.svg alt=🔍 data-ll-status=loaded> CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4c4.svg alt=📄 data-ll-status=loaded> Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you</strong></p><p><strong><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4cd.svg alt=📍 data-ll-status=loaded> Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9<br><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f4de.svg alt=📞 data-ll-status=loaded> Call: 403-764-6000</strong></p><p><strong>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</strong></p><p><strong>Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! <img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f697.svg alt=🚗 data-ll-status=loaded><img class=emoji lazyloaded role=img draggable=false src=https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/2728.svg alt=✨ data-ll-status=loaded></strong></p></div>

2017 Lexus IS 300

86,397 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ GST
Make it Yours

2017 Lexus IS 300

F Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14186795

2017 Lexus IS 300

F Sport

Location

Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-764-6000

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,998

+ GST

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Used
86,397KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCM1D21H5020614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,397 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Lexus IS 300 is a compact luxury sport sedan offering a balance of performance, comfort, and reliability, and all-wheel drive.
Performance and Engine. The 2017 Lexus IS 300 comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine with 255 horsepower. All-wheel drive (AWD), paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The IS 300 AWD delivers a combined fuel economy of approximately 22 MPG. Its responsive handling and smooth ride make it a compelling choice for a sport-luxury sedan 
Trim Level and Features
The IS 300 F Sport. Key features include:
Navigation system and rearview camera
Bluetooth connectivity and heated seats
18-inch alloy wheels on F Sport models
Aggressive styling with Lexus’ signature spindle grille and sharp LED headlights
Luxury interior with seating for five passengers 
Reliability and Driving Experience
The 2017 IS 300 is praised for its nearly flawless reliability, quiet cabin, and driver engagement. It combines sporty aesthetics with a comfortable ride, making it suitable for both daily commuting and spirited driving. The F Sport trim enhances performance and visual appeal without compromising comfort 
Summary
The 2017 Lexus IS 300 is a well-rounded luxury sport sedan that offers a combination of stylish design, reliable performance, and advanced features. Its availability in AWD, strong resale value, and reputation for reliability make it a solid choice for buyers seeking a compact luxury vehicle with sporty characteristics

 

Contact Us Today to Schedule a Test Drive! 

 CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS
 Instant Approval: Apply Now at www.crossroadsmotors.ca/forms/finance
 All Credit Accepted – Specializing in credit rebuild programs!
 Fast Approvals – Flexible financing options for all credit situations!

 Mechanical Fitness Assessment Complete – Ensuring reliability
 CarFax & Inspection Reports Available – Full transparency
 Financing & Extended Warranty Options – Flexible solutions tailored to you

 Visit Us At: 7330 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
 Call: 403-764-6000

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Your perfect car is waiting—contact us now! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Crossroads Motors

200-7330 Macleod Tr SE, Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

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403-764-6000

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$28,998

+ GST>

Crossroads Motors

403-764-6000

2017 Lexus IS 300