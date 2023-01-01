Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

72,100 KM

$43,990

$43,990
$43,990

$43,990 + taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

LUXURY w/ NAVIGATION / FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS

2017 Lexus RX 350

LUXURY w/ NAVIGATION / FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

72,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9456202
  Stock #: 20025
  VIN: 2T2BZMCA0HC091858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20025
  • Mileage 72,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Lexus RX350 LUXURY comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM, 20-inch alloy wheels, front & rear parking sensors, 12.3-inch display with NAVIGATION system, premium 12-speaker sound system, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated rear seats, Blind Spot Detection system, automatic LED headlights, LED fog lights & daytime running lights, power liftgate, push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, back-up camera, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning system, Forward Collision Warning & automatic emergency braking, Bluetooth and much more!!

Vehicle Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, ABS, Wheel Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Front Performance, Brake Assist, Fog Lamps, Sun/Moonroof, Rear Defrost, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

