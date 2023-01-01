2017 Lexus RX 350

$43,990 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9456202

9456202 Stock #: 20025

20025 VIN: 2T2BZMCA0HC091858

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 20025

Mileage 72,100 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, ABS, Wheel Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Front Performance, Brake Assist, Fog Lamps, Sun/Moonroof, Rear Defrost, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.