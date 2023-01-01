$43,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 350
LUXURY w/ NAVIGATION / FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$43,990
- Stock #: 20025
- VIN: 2T2BZMCA0HC091858
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20025
- Mileage 72,100 KM
This ACCIDENT FREE Lexus RX350 LUXURY comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM, 20-inch alloy wheels, front & rear parking sensors, 12.3-inch display with NAVIGATION system, premium 12-speaker sound system, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated rear seats, Blind Spot Detection system, automatic LED headlights, LED fog lights & daytime running lights, power liftgate, push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, back-up camera, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning system, Forward Collision Warning & automatic emergency braking, Bluetooth and much more!!
